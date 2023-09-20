Movies | Releases

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos]

Bollywood beauties are known for their fashion choices. Recently, the divas made stunning appearances for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in a saree paired with jaw-dropping blouse designs.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Sep,2023 15:00:01
Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853338

When it comes to saree, Bollywood beauties never fail to make hearts flutter with their gorgeousness. Recently, the generation-z divas Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor made stunning appearances for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in sarees, pairing them with jaw-dropping blouse designs. Check them out below.

Ananya Panday In Red Saree With Full Sleeves Blouse Design

Dream Girl actress Ananya turns desi girl in a bold red glittery saree with a gold border. She paired the six-yard drape with a round low neck and full sleeves blouse. The green choker and earrings, with the complementing makeup, add an extra dose of sophistication. Her red saree looks show stealing on the red carpet.

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853332

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853333

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853334

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853336

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853337

Janhvi Kapoor In Yellow Gold Saree With Princess Blouse Design

Bawaal beauty Janhvi exudes ‘Bawaal’ vibes in her traditional avatar as she dons a yellow gold tissue saree paired with a princess neck jaw-dropping blouse, giving her look a modern-day touch. She rounded her subtle glam with the gajra bun, earrings, and complementing makeup.

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853321

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853322

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853323

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853324

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853325

Shanaya Kapoor In White Saree With Bustier Blouse Design

Creating a new buzz in the fashion world, Shanaya Kapoor dons a stunning white see-through saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. She pairs the look with the Gen-z-inspired butterfly neckline bustier blouse design. The sparkling necklace gives her an edgy look with the elegance of a six-yard saree.

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853326

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853327

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853328

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853329

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853330

Did you like Gen-Z inspiration blouse designs? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Style your co-ord fashion like Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Disha Patani 853229
Style your co-ord fashion like Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Disha Patani
Breezy n Divine: Janhvi Kapoor raises sensuality bar in pink one-shoulder swimwear on beach 852780
Breezy n Divine: Janhvi Kapoor raises sensuality bar in pink one-shoulder swimwear on beach
In Photos! Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani get the preppy quotient perfect in one shoulder dresses 852962
In Photos! Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani get the preppy quotient perfect in one shoulder dresses
Ananya Panday decodes casual chic in blue halter neck top and white mini skirt 852274
Ananya Panday decodes casual chic in blue halter neck top and white mini skirt
Malavika Mohanan In Tangerine Mini Dress Or Ananya Panday In Black Co-ords: Who Is Your Inspiration In Comfort Style? 851567
Malavika Mohanan In Tangerine Mini Dress Or Ananya Panday In Black Co-ords: Who Is Your Inspiration In Comfort Style?
Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, And Manushi Chillar: Divas Set Trend In Indo-western Saree With Sultry Blouse 851320
Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, And Manushi Chillar: Divas Set Trend In Indo-western Saree With Sultry Blouse

Latest Stories

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Ruhaan holds Gazal's neck; threatens to kill her 853379
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Ruhaan holds Gazal’s neck; threatens to kill her
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Bappa’s blessing is a very important key to achieving new heights and success: Sheehan Kapahi 853349
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Bappa’s blessing is a very important key to achieving new heights and success: Sheehan Kapahi
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok fail to meet each other in Pakistan 853331
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok fail to meet each other in Pakistan
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853312
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics
Auto Draft 853318
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: Divyanka Tripathi returns to the show as a challenger
Keh Doon Tumhein Spoiler: Vikrant desperate to get his evidence box 853314
Keh Doon Tumhein Spoiler: Vikrant desperate to get his evidence box
Read Latest News