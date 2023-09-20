Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos]

When it comes to saree, Bollywood beauties never fail to make hearts flutter with their gorgeousness. Recently, the generation-z divas Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor made stunning appearances for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in sarees, pairing them with jaw-dropping blouse designs. Check them out below.

Ananya Panday In Red Saree With Full Sleeves Blouse Design

Dream Girl actress Ananya turns desi girl in a bold red glittery saree with a gold border. She paired the six-yard drape with a round low neck and full sleeves blouse. The green choker and earrings, with the complementing makeup, add an extra dose of sophistication. Her red saree looks show stealing on the red carpet.

Janhvi Kapoor In Yellow Gold Saree With Princess Blouse Design

Bawaal beauty Janhvi exudes ‘Bawaal’ vibes in her traditional avatar as she dons a yellow gold tissue saree paired with a princess neck jaw-dropping blouse, giving her look a modern-day touch. She rounded her subtle glam with the gajra bun, earrings, and complementing makeup.

Shanaya Kapoor In White Saree With Bustier Blouse Design

Creating a new buzz in the fashion world, Shanaya Kapoor dons a stunning white see-through saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. She pairs the look with the Gen-z-inspired butterfly neckline bustier blouse design. The sparkling necklace gives her an edgy look with the elegance of a six-yard saree.

Did you like Gen-Z inspiration blouse designs? Let us know in the comments box.