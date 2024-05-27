“Bollywood is undergoing a renaissance, and I want to be at the forefront of this transformation,” Allu Arjun wants to bridge the gap between Bollywood and global cinema

The dynamics of Indian cinema have undergone a complete metamorphosis. Bigger releases, mega budgets, Pan India releases and impressive casting. The bridge between Hindi Cinema and our South cinema has seen a major transition and the bridge almost is blurred. One of the most popular PAN Indian actors who has been actively working towards bringing this mammoth change is Allu Arjun. Through his movies and Pan India releases he has made it evident that cinema shouldn’t be restricted in terms of language.

Shedding light on this, in a recent chat show, he shares, “Bollywood is undergoing a renaissance, and I want to be at the forefront of this transformation,” he declared. Arjun’s dedication to his craft and his willingness to take risks have earned him widespread acclaim, solidifying his status as one of India’s most bankable stars.

Elaborating on his optimism about the future of Indian cinema, Arjun shared his enthusiasm for the multi-genre format, emphasizing the importance of embracing new storytelling formats and pushing the boundaries of traditional filmmaking. Clarifying the USP of Indian cinema as one that blurs the lines between genres, creating a seamless blend of action, romance, comedy, and drama, he said, “I want to bridge the gap between Bollywood and global cinema, creating a unique cinematic experience that resonates with audiences worldwide”.

Allu Arjun who has made Pushpa a brand a household name. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the second installation of the movie to be released. The title track of the song has sent waves across the nation and is trending. The movies hits theatres worldwide on 15th August 2024.