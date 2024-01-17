Karan Singh Chhabra is excited to welcome Lord Ram in Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav! The actor shared a glimpse from his hosted show Swagat hai Shri Ram

Karan Singh Chhabra is a talented and promising actor who has always delivered outstanding performances on the screen. He received great reviews for his last year’s release, ‘Chatrapathi.’ The entire nation is eagerly looking forward to the ‘Shri Ram PranPratishtha Mahotsav’ on January 22nd, 2024. The preparations for welcoming Lord Ram have already begun in every nook and corner of the country. Recently, the splendid actor also expressed his excitement for the festival.

The actor has been given the chance to be part of the festival, and he is hosting the show “Swagat hai Shri Ram” for the national channel Doordarshan,sharing the news, the excited actor wrote on social media,

“It is indeed an honour to be selected to host for a project that has been a dream for the government, our prime minister and the Millions of Devotees of Lord Ram worldwide ! Stay tuned for all updates related to the Grand #pranprathista of Shri Ram and RAM MANDIR from Ayodhya !

This special show that I will host at is called “Swagat hai Shri Ram” and is presented by and will telecast on our govt’s official channel : Doordarshan National on TV and on its youtube channel as well from January 15th to January 22nd 2024 5pm to 8pm”

https://www.instagram.com/karansinghchhabra/p/C2KkvNLSdL0/?img_index=2

The actor can be seen wearing traditional attire in the picture he shared. The picture was taken on the set of the show, which began airing on January 15th and will continue until January 22nd at 8 PM. This is a precious moment for the young actor.