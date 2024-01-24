Shetty’s are here! Rohit Shetty shares a picture with Rishab Shetty, captioned it saying, “The Shetty Gang”

Rishab Shetty is an exceptionally talented cinematic genius and master storyteller of Indian cinema. In 2022, he set the bar higher for the Indian entertainment industry with his sole holding and cinematic masterpiece, Kantara. The film received critical acclaim both domestically and internationally and it was a global box office phenomenon. Currently, Rishab Shetty is busy preparing for the prequel of Kantara. He recently attended the grand celebration of Pran Pratishtha Mahotasav in Ayodhaya, after being invited by the Indian Government. His wife, Pragathi Shetty, also accompanied him to the event.

On the 22nd of January 2024, a historic event occurred in the nation as Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya. A temple and idol of Lord Rama were unveiled during the occasion, which was graced by several prominent figures from the Indian entertainment industry. Among them were Rishab Shetty, his wife Pragathi Shetty, and Rohit Shetty.

Among the on-going ceremony, director Rohit Shetty met Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty and clicked a picture with them during the function.

Rishab Shetty share the picture on the social media with a very adorable caption which says,

“Brother from another mother….

The ‘Shetty’ gang

@rishabshettyofficial”

Rishab Shetty, the actor, writer, and director, is all set to take the audiences back to their roots and culture with the upcoming prequel ‘Kantara Chapter 1’. With his brilliance and unique storytelling, he has proven his worth in the entertainment industry. The much-awaited prequel has already started its production process and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.