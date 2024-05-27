Watch ‘Hamare Baarah’ New Teaser Unveiling a Gripping Narrative of Women’s pain

Radhika G Films, known for its thought-provoking and impactful cinema, is set to stir audiences once again with its upcoming release, “Hamare Baarah.” Starring veterans like Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, along with a talented ensemble cast, the film has already been generating buzz since its announcement.

Following the recent unveiling of striking posters from the film, anticipation has been building for the teaser and trailer releases. Responding to the eager demand, Radhika G Films has now dropped a hard-hitting teaser that promises to leave a lasting impact.

Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, “Hamare Baarah” delves into the pressing issue of population rise in the nation, presenting a narrative that challenges societal norms. Anchored by Annu Kapoor’s stellar performance, supported by Ashwini Kalsekar, Abhimanyu Singh, and others, the teaser delivers a powerful message through its compelling narration and execution.

In a bold and unprecedented move, “Hamare Baarah” tackles a sensitive and significant subject that resonates with every section of society. The film sheds light on the struggles faced by women, highlighting their resilience in the face of adversity.

With its gripping teaser, “Hamare Baarah” is poised to capture attention nationwide, leading up to its theatrical release on June 7th, 2024. Adding to the excitement, the film is set to premiere at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival, marking a momentous milestone for Indian cinema.

Jointly produced by Birender Bhagat,

Ravi S Gupta, Sheo Balak Singh and Sanjay Nagpal, with Trilok Nath Prasad as Co-producer and Kamal Chandra at the helm of direction, “Hamare Baarah” promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. The story, penned by Rajan Agarwal, addresses pertinent societal issues with depth and authenticity.

The film will be released by Viacom 18 Studios in India while Rising Star Entertainment UK is at the helm for the global release.