Akshay Kumar's New Film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue Trolled For This Reason; Check Here

Akshay Kumar's new film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue gets trolled by netizens. Here is how the replies for the announcement tweets came from certain users.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Sep,2023 15:53:14
The posters of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue have caught the attention of the masses for the wrong reason. The film was earlier titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue, and now the word Indian in the title has been rephrased to Bharat. This has brought in a huge debate resulting in the film being trolled. As we know, the change has been brought in with India being changed to Bharat. It began with President Droupadi Murmu’s dinner invite to G20 delegates that read “President of Bharat” instead of India. There has been a mixed response pouring in from the masses and citizens over this change in the country name.

A report on NDTV.com talked about the trolling happening for this film and we take reference of that story for our write up here.

X (earlier called Twitter) users posted screenshots of the previous posters that were posted by Akshay Kumar (now been deleted), which had the word India instead of Bharat. A section of the Internet questioned the existence of Akshay Kumar’s previous tweet pertaining to the film, in which the term India was used instead of Bharat. “Ye tweet kahan gaya (Where did this tweet go)?” a user asked.

Akshay Kumar's New Film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue Trolled For This Reason; Check Here 849447

 

Another X user asked the actor, “Aapki agli movie ka name BHARAT to nahin Akki bhai (Is the name of your next film Bharat)?”

Akshay Kumar's New Film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue Trolled For This Reason; Check Here 849448

 

Akshay Kumar's New Film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue Trolled For This Reason; Check Here 849449

Screenshots of Tweets: From Twitter

Another user resorted to humour and shared a still from Mr Kumar’s Bhagam Bhag, which is also a popular meme template. “Bharat,” the user simply wrote adding the meme.

Well, what have you to tell about this?

