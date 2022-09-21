Hrithik Roshan is extremely busy promoting his forthcoming movie Vikram Vedha. But the actor is as skilled at consistently posting on social media. On Instagram, Hrithik Roshan posted a fascinating image with the caption: “Hmm, which one do you like better? The white? Or the blue/black?” The second automobile is a BMW, but the cars were just used as a cover for some subtle Vikram Vedha advertising; not even the BMW can detract from the three carefully positioned hoardings in the pictures.

Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik’s co-star, and both actors are featured in the third hoarding. Along with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, he is anticipating the release of Vikram Vedha. September 30 will see the movie’s theatrical debut. The movie will compete with Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam. The actor looks handsome and has been rocking the industry for a very long time. He has mesmerized us with his stylish looks and amazing talent. Fans are excited to see him in his new upcoming film, and he will definitely rock the role as he is a fantastic actor.

The actor has a huge fan following and impresses us with his great acting skills. He just won our hearts with his dapper looks and amazing performances in his films. He has come a long way in his career and has been rocking the industry for a very long time. He is a handsome and talented star in the industry.

