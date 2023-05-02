Janhvi Kapoor Gets Emotional After 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' Wrap Up

Janhvi Kapoor, in her latest Instagram post, expressed her experience shooting of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor is a stunning star in tinsel town. She made her debut from Dhadak, and later her performance increased daily. Some of her films include Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and others. Recently the actress was filming for her upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Read more to find out what she thinks about her experience working on this project.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Emotional Message After Wrap Up

Janhvi Kapoor, on her Instagram account, shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of her upcoming project, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. In addition, in the caption, she mentioned the fantastic time and experience she had filming for the new film. In her post caption, she mentioned each and every detail with a very long caption.

Firstly she thanked everyone and shared her feeling; she wrote, “2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we’ve finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi 🏏 I thought I’d wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we’ve been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action.”

At the end, she thanked her team, “My team ❤️ @rivieralynn @sushmitavankar for keeping me sane. For giving me strength. For lifting me up when I needed it. For having my back always. And making me look cute 🥰 @priyanka.s.borkar 💕 on and off set support lol.

Check out post below:-

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.