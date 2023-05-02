ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Janhvi Kapoor Gets Emotional After 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' Wrap Up

Janhvi Kapoor, in her latest Instagram post, expressed her experience shooting of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 May,2023 15:00:26
Janhvi Kapoor Gets Emotional After 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' Wrap Up

Janhvi Kapoor is a stunning star in tinsel town. She made her debut from Dhadak, and later her performance increased daily. Some of her films include Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and others. Recently the actress was filming for her upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Read more to find out what she thinks about her experience working on this project.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Emotional Message After Wrap Up

Janhvi Kapoor, on her Instagram account, shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of her upcoming project, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. In addition, in the caption, she mentioned the fantastic time and experience she had filming for the new film. In her post caption, she mentioned each and every detail with a very long caption.

Firstly she thanked everyone and shared her feeling; she wrote, “2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we’ve finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi 🏏 I thought I’d wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we’ve been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action.”

At the end, she thanked her team, “My team ❤️ @rivieralynn @sushmitavankar for keeping me sane. For giving me strength. For lifting me up when I needed it. For having my back always. And making me look cute 🥰 @priyanka.s.borkar 💕 on and off set support lol.

Check out post below:-

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional after completing shoot of Mr and Mrs Mahi, has THIS to say
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional after completing shoot of Mr and Mrs Mahi, has THIS to say
Janhvi Kapoor's And Her Struggle With Wardrobe Malfunction At Recent Award Function
Janhvi Kapoor's And Her Struggle With Wardrobe Malfunction At Recent Award Function
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii"
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cinderella In Purple Strapless Gown, Orhan Awatramani Says' Hiiii"
Rashmika Mandanna's smiling moment gets appreciated by Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday
Rashmika Mandanna's smiling moment gets appreciated by Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Smoking Hot In Green Chilly Body Hugging Gown; Fans Go Gaga
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Smoking Hot In Green Chilly Body Hugging Gown; Fans Go Gaga
Beautiful Collar Necklaces Ft. Janhvi Kapoor To Aditi Rao Hydari
Beautiful Collar Necklaces Ft. Janhvi Kapoor To Aditi Rao Hydari
Latest Stories
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Spoiler: Armaan and Veer capture Kavya
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Spoiler: Armaan and Veer capture Kavya
Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz
Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Garry's wedding gets fixed; Sahiba gets tense
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Garry's wedding gets fixed; Sahiba gets tense
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi to die in bomb blast?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi to die in bomb blast?
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi to get discharged from hospital  
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi to get discharged from hospital  
Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum spoiler: Surilii refuses to forgive Shivendra for his mistake
Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum spoiler: Surilii refuses to forgive Shivendra for his mistake
Read Latest News