Take the dapper suit code from Siddharth Nigam, pics inside

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 02:45:27
Siddharth Nigam, the versatile young star, is not only known for his incredible acting skills but also for his remarkable fashion and style choices. With his charming persona and undeniable charisma, Siddharth effortlessly carries off various looks with ease and confidence. Whether it’s his on-screen appearances or off-duty ensembles, he knows how to make a statement. Siddharth often opts for trendy and contemporary outfits, keeping up with the latest fashion trends.

Decoding Siddharth Nigam’s latest lookbook

The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a stylish intense fashion deck. The actor can be seen wearing a stylish black casual shirt. The actor completed the shirt look with a stylish black trouser pant. The actor decked it up with messy hairdo, sharp eyebrows and his stubble beard. The actor posed with high-intense look on his face, giving fans some mandatory goals.

Have a look-

On the work front, Nigam was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor starred alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The movie also featured actors like Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari and others.

