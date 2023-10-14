Arijit Singh And Darshan Raval Enjoy India VS Pakistan Match In Stadium, Fans Awestruck

The iconic India VS Pakistan match is live, and the people are crazy over today’s vibes. Adding to this enthusiasm, the amazing singer Arijit Singh performed before the World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad. He performed the first song, ‘Jaan Da,’ from the upcoming film Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut. However, now top singers Darshan Raval and Arijit Singh’s candid picture from the match is going viral.

Darshan Raval And Arijit Singh’s Candid Photo

The popular singer Darshan Raval took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from the India vs Pakistan match. However, his candid shot with the legendary singer Arijit is going viral on the internet, making fans go crazy over these talented boys.

In the image, the duo can be seen enjoying the thrilling match together in the stadium. With the view, it seems the duo are also communicating about the match. In the series of photos, Darshan posed with Arijit, and it seemed the duo were having fun.

Sharing these photos, Darshan Raval captioned his post, “🇮🇳❤️🥹🥹 @arijitsingh

#indvspak.”

While fans couldn’t resist reacting to these adorable candid shots. A user wrote, “Isi ka wait tha.. ARIJIT SINGH AND DARSHAN RAVAL.. two best singers of India🇮🇳.” The second commented, “A dream come true day .” The third said, “Beat Picture of All Time Two favorite in One frame.”

What is your reaction to these new pictures? Let us know in the comments box.