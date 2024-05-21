Cannes 2024: Jennifer Lopez Carries The Artistic Ilena Necklace In Great Style; The Manish Malhotra Design Is A Showstealer

The Cannes fervour has been on for a few days now, and there have been innumerable updates coming from all the celebrities who have graced the big platform to be a part of Cannes 2024. Media scribes have talked a lot about Jacqueline Fernandez, Bella Hadid and many others looking extremely stunning at the event. Kiara Advani’s meet-up with Amy Jackson has also been in the limelight. Interestingly, Manish Malhotra, the ace fashion designer and his works also stole the limelight at Cannes 2024. It was a surreal moment for Malhotra when the superperformer Jennifer Lopez carried off his exquisite necklace efficiently well.

The event saw Jennifer Lopez looking an absolute stunner in a white off-shoulder top and a black short skirt. But what defined her stunning fashion moment was the piece of jewel that she wore. Made by Manish Malhotra, this artistic Ilena Necklace set, was made of specially cut 165 ct emeralds and was an array of trillion-cut diamonds, exuding Indian craftsmanship and artistry.

Jennifer exhibited the grandeur of the jewel with all grace.

Manish Malhotra and his team ran the update on social media soon after saying,

The iconic @jlo stuns in our exquisite ILENA Necklace set, featuring special cut 165 ct emeralds and an array of trillion-cut diamonds, exuding Indian craftsmanship and artistry.

You can see the glowing picture of Jennifer Lopez as she carried out this exquisite jewelry, thus adding to her style.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

What do you have to say about this unique presentation of Manish Malhotra’s best design at the Cannes 2024? Do you like it? Let us know.