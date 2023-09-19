Music | Celebrities

New Beginnings: Aashna Shroff and Armaan Malik buy luxe apartment together, see photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Sep,2023 15:00:03
Aashna Shroff and Armaan Malik, the celebrated couple whose unconfirmed yet widely speculated romance has been the talk of the town, have recently taken a significant stride in their relationship. The duo, known for their subtle yet intriguing presence on social media, has made headlines by acquiring a new apartment together.

Aashna Shroff-Armaan Malik’s new beginnings

Aashna Shroff and Armaan Malik have taken a significant step forward in their relationship journey by acquiring a new apartment together. The couple shared a heartwarming image on social media, where they can be seen wrapped in each other’s arms, radiating the warmth of their new beginnings. Aashna, in her caption, aptly encapsulated the moment with the words, “New beginnings,” leaving their followers eagerly anticipating the next chapter in their love story.

New Beginnings: Aashna Shroff and Armaan Malik buy luxe apartment together, see photos 853133

Aashna-Armaan’s relationship timeline

The intriguing connection between Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff has remained a tantalizing enigma. Despite their apparent closeness, the couple has chosen not to officially acknowledge their romantic involvement, leaving their fans and followers in suspense. Their unspoken affection is evident through their frequent joint appearances at high-profile events, creating a buzz in both the entertainment and influencer circuits.

Their love story, as disclosed by a source close to Hindustan Times, has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Dating back to 2017, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff initially found love but decided to part ways. Fate had different plans, though, as they rekindled their romance in 2019. However, the couple’s decision to maintain radio silence regarding their relationship status has only fuelled curiosity and intrigue among fans and the media alike.

Amidst a digital landscape where oversharing is the norm, Armaan and Aashna have chosen to keep their affection discreet. While their social media interactions offer subtle hints, their decision to avoid a formal announcement remains a mystery. Armaan Malik, the talented singer and nephew of renowned music composer Anu Malik, appears content to let their connection speak for itself, leaving the world to wonder when, or if, he’ll choose to share the full story of his romance with Aashna Shroff. Until then, the couple’s intriguing relationship continues to be the subject of speculation and fascination.

