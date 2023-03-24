Navjot Singh Sindhu’s wife Navjot Kaur has been diagnosed with Stage II invasive cancer. The politician’s wife took to Twitter to pen down a heart felt note for Navjot Singh Sindhu who is currently in police custody, before she headed for her scheduled OT, on Friday.

After being found guilty by the Supreme Court in a case that dates back 34 years, Sidhu was held in custody in the Patiala Central jail in May 2022. In May 2022, the judge convicted Sidhu, stating that imposing a woefully inadequate sentence out of inordinate sympathy would be detrimental to the legal system and hinder people’s faith in the rule of law. For the unversed a 65 year old man died in the incident.

Navjot Kaur on Twitter wrote, “He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.”

She added, “Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan: PERFECT.”

Soon after Navjot Kaur shared the Tweet, the Congress Punjab President, Amarinder Singh Raja, replied, “I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery. Waheguru Mehar Karan.”