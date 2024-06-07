Revenant Esports is expanding globally from its Indian roots with its new European CS2 roster featuring top players NBK, adeX-, reiko, lauNX, and Nivera

Leading Indian esports organisation, Revenant Esports, has announced its expansion to Europe by signing an European Counter Strike 2 (CS2) roster. The new roster consists of noted CS2 athletes Nathan “NBK” Schmitt, Adelin “adeX-” Nica, Kamil “reiko” Cegiełko, Laurențiu “lauNX” Țârlea and Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom.

The team will currently be based out of the organisation’s bootcamp in Belgrade, Serbia. The new roster will debut on LAN at the Skyesports Championship 2024. They would also be playing other prestigious online tournaments, with a focus on qualifying for the upcoming Shanghai Major. Guiding the team would be Patrik “pakesZ” Rozsos as coach and general manager, and Chris “Jeebs” DeSantis as assistant coach, both of whom have extensive experience in building competitive teams.

Revenant Esports, founder and CEO, Rohit Jagasia, said “Our decision to enter the global CS2 arena was fueled by a passion for Counter Strike and a strategic vision for global expansion. We have been keenly observing and exploring the European esports market for a while. CS2 has very substantial viewership and a vibrant esports ecosystem in European territory and hence it also translates to more monetisation and partnership opportunities for us. This is another step for us in the direction to create a truly global esports organisation, from India.”

Currently, Revenant Esports has ongoing partnerships with multiple brands like Puma, Kreo, AMD, Gigabyte, Aorus, Corsair, and Cybeart. With this expansion, the Revenant Esports will be looking to forge new brand partnerships globally, with a special focus on brands and companies from the European territory.

The athletes of the new CS2 roster have significant achievements and accolades to their names including, multiple CS:GO Majors, Blast Premier, La Coupe 4 Paris, IEM, ESL tournaments and more.

Revenant Esports has been a noted name in the Indian esports ecosystem. Its achievements include clinching the #1 spot in Pokemon Unite in India for 2022-2023, finishing 7th at the Brawl Stars World Championship 2023-2024, securing the 2nd spot at Skyesports Masters 2023: Regular Season, and more.

Revenant Esports is also home to noted content creators including Antaryami Gaming, Alpha Clasher, PlayLikeIncognito, Punkk, Bitty Boi, Emperor Plays, Ayush Gaming, DevilDeez, BrownVoid, and Salty.