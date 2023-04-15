Recently Alaya F announced her new project, U-turn, in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor. U-turn is a South India blockbuster film in 2018 where actress Sreenath was in the lead role. And the film’s official trailer was released a couple of days ago. And soon the film will release in the theatre. However, Alaya F has started the promotion process for her movie. Her first promotional look for the film, flaunting curves, is buzzing on the internet.

Alaya F First Promotional Look

For the promotion, Alaya F donned a black co-ord set. She paired the lace square neckline crop top with a high waist black pants defining her navel area. She posed for the photos, flaunting her curvaceous curves in black, making her look irresistibly attractive under the under. The gold earrings, light makeup, and high heels rounded her appearance. Throughout her photoshoot, Alaya F looked sizzling in sunkissed pictures.

Reacting to the stunning photos, fans spammed her comments section. A mesmerized user with her look said, “Main u turn lene lga tha instagram se phir aapki post saamne ayi ab u turn bhi nhi liya jarha aage scroll bhi na kiya jarha mam❤️🙌.” “What is stopping you from stalking me? 🔥❤️😍,” said the other. The third wrote, “Last one is ❤️❤️❤️ Metallic strip and that tattoo ufff 🤤.” “The tattoo said still rise ❤️❤️❤️,” commented the forth.

