All actors who are part of the cast of Sapno Ki Chhalaang are living the title: Rushad Rana

Rushad Rana who recently joined the cast of Sony TV's Sapno Ki Chhalaang gets into a conversation about his role and much more. The show is produced by Nilanjana Purkyasstha and Herumb Khot's Invictus T Mediaworks.

Rushad Rana who plays the role of Rajesh Naik in Sony TV’s Sapno Ki Chhalaang, produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediaworks, is happy with his character and graph.

Says Rushad, “All of us have dreams in our lives, and we work towards them. So you can say that we all are living the title.”

Talking about his role, Rushad Rana says, “Rajesh Naik is the CEO of ACS-360 where Radhika (Megha Ray) is doing a job. I am this very classy guy, well educated but has a slightly sarcastic sense of humour. He is also a tough taskmaster. He is an IT professional.”

Rushad had no time to prepare for the role, but the brief he got helped him hugely to play the role. “I was cast pretty last minute. I was given the scenes a day earlier, so that made it easy for me. And I think Nilanjana gave me a very clear brief as to what the character is all about and how she expects me to play it. So, that made things very easy for me,” he states.

“I have known Nilanjana for many years. I think Invictus T Mediaworks is a wonderful production house, and an amazing team. I love all the co-actors, the entire production, camera, and direction teams are fabulous,” he explains.

Rushad’s biggest motivation is his work and the love he gets from his family, friends and fans. “I’m one of those actors who constantly needs to keep working. Besides that, what motivates me are the good performances, that I see all around,” he says.

For the actor, his biggest mentors are his parents, and now of course, his wife, Ketki. “They hold a very integral part in my life. In fact, my life revolves around them. My father, I think, is my greatest critic. Now even Ketki, since she is from the same field. She is a creative director. So I listen to whatever she says. The best thing about our industry is that you get to live a different life every single day of your life. You play different characters, you meet wonderful people from all spheres of life especially when you travel for work,” he signs off.

Best of luck, Rushad!!