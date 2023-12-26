Casual Outfit Ideas For Men: TV celebs Arjun Bijlani and Miskhat Varma’s picks

Television sensations Arjun Bijlani and Miskhat Varma are not only winning hearts with their on-screen performances but are also making waves in the fashion realm with their impeccable casual style. And it’s time that one takes notes from their stunning decks in casual adorns. Scroll below as we decode their looks.

Arjun Bijlani’s stylish look in t-shirt and jeans

Arjun Bijlani, known for his suave persona, exudes laid-back prep up in a crisp white round-neck t-shirt paired with classic denim jeans. The actor elevates the ensemble with a meticulously gelled hairdo, a neatly trimmed beard, and a dash of edginess with stylish black boots. The result is a quintessential casual look that seamlessly balances comfort and fashion-forward flair.

Miskhat keeps it stylish in a shirt and jeans

Meanwhile, Miskhat Varma embraces a more vibrant and playful vibe with a floral maroon shirt effortlessly paired with cool blue jeans. His relaxed yet refined look is complemented by a well-maintained stubble beard and casually blow-dried hair, creating an air of effortless charm. Together, both actors provide a refreshing take on casual fashion, proving that comfort can coexist harmoniously with style.

These carefully curated outfits by Arjun Bijlani and Miskhat Varma serve as the perfect inspiration for those cosy gatherings with friends or laid-back house parties. Their fashion choices reflect a blend of ease and trendiness, showcasing that even the simplest ensembles can make a bold statement when executed with a touch of individuality. The actors’ sartorial picks prove the fact that casual wear can be both comfortable and effortlessly chic, making a noteworthy impact in any setting.