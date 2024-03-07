Check Out: Disha Parmar Shares Her Hanging Workout Routine; See Pics

Disha Parmar is a stunning diva and gorgeous actress in the Hindi television industry. She rose to prominence recently in the television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. However, the actress is very active on her social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal life. The actress routinely publishes videos and posts on Instagram, inspiring her admirers. A strengthening and uncomplicated workout routine has often been the key to staying active throughout the day. Disha shared a picture on Instagram where she was seen stretching her body and hanging on the rods. Have a look below.

Disha Parmar’s Fitness Appearance-

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress shared a picture series on her Instagram story. The diva appeared in a blue and white printed round neckline, half-sleeves, and crop T-shirt paired with black high-rise pants. She fashioned her hair in a high ponytail. The actress opted for a no-makeup look. In the pictures, she is seen hanging on the rods with her legs and hand, pulling her head down, and capturing a candid picture.

She captioned her post, “Hang in there! Literally” 🫠🤣

What is your reaction to Disha Parmar’s workout picture? Let us know your views in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.