Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani Flaunts Curvy Midriff In Crop Top And Baggy Trouser, See Photos

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani is basking in glory with her successful performance in the dance reality show. Apart from her on-screen appearance, the social media star is making headlines for her impeccable fashion sense. With her photoshoot pictures, the diva has left her fans spellbound. Yet again, she drops new photos showcasing her curvy figure in a crop top and trousers, proving herself to be the talk of the town.

Manisha Rani’s New Photoshoot Look

Redefining the contemporary trend, Manisha graced her look for her new photoshoot in a white square-neckline crop top teamed with low-waisted baggy beige trousers, showcasing her jaw-dropping curves. The outfit beautifully defined the actress’s figure, leaving the onlookers mesmerized with her charm.

Manisha sure knows how to draw attention to her, and she did it right with her attractive look in the new photos. The actress ditches accessories to highlight her dramatic look with the messy curls hairstyle, giving her a breezy and subtle look. The basic eyeliner, kajal, dewy makeup, and glossy lips complement her oh-so-breathtaking avatar. With the black block heels, Manisha elevates her swag.

Kudos to the cameraman who caught Manisha in striking moments. The actress poses, showcasing her stunning figure in silhouette light. Her killer aadaye and mesmerizing gaze on the camera made us fall for her.