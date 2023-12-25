MerryChristmas: I would like to ask everyone to pray for the children in Gaza who are in pain: Sara Arfreen Khan

Actress Sara Arfreen Khan who is known for her portrayals in TV shows Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein, has immensely happy memories of Christmas from her childhood. She enjoys every bit of activity during the festival. According to her, Christmas has always brought a smile to her face. And to top it all, she has a valuable message to give all for Christmas.

Says Sara, “As a child, I remember we used to decorate a huge Christmas tree in our school, but never really kept one at home. My favourite part of Christmas was buying and wrapping gifts for my friends and family. However, it was fun receiving it too. I, however, enjoyed giving and seeing the smile and excitement on their faces.”

“Every religion and festival teaches us about contribution and charity and I have grown up with those values. So I love randomly packing food and toys, and sending them out to the less fortunate for Thanksgiving during this time of the year,” she adds.

As a message during Christmas, Sara tells us, “The message I would like to convey is practice the power of giving, contributing and helping. The more you give, the more you will get. Giving heals our souls and makes us happier. Also, I would like to convey to everyone to pray for the children of Gaza who are in tremendous pain and are fighting for their lives.”

Wishing all a Merry Christmas!!