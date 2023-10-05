Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis

Highlights

Tina Dutta and Nia Sharma are enjoying the vacation mood in the pool.

Tina Dutta is soaring hotness in a multi-color monokini.

Nia Sharma flaunts her figure in black monokini.

The hottest girls on Television, Tina Dutta and Nia Sharma, are currently on vacation mode. Both of them rose to fame with their acting stints on screens. However, today, the beauties flaunt their sensuousness in the monokini picture as they enjoy their time in the water.

Sea Baby Tina Dutta In Monokini

Sharing the photos, Tina wrote, “The eternal love story with the sea, the infinite depth of water and all that’s blue.” She is currently vacationing in Maldives and sharing photos with her fans. Enjoying the swing between the beautiful blue sea, Tina shows her sensuousness in a multi-color monokini. Her sultry pose, flaunting her jaw-dropping legs, looks unmissable. She left us flattering over her magical avatar in the series of photos.

Pool Baby Nia Sharma In Monokini

On the other hand, Nia Sharma gives a sneak peek into her chilling pool time under the open skies and on top of the building. The beautiful blue water view is just wow. She wore a black cut-out monokini with backless details. In the first click, she posed on the pool’s sideline; in the other click, she posed standing still outside the water, flaunting her sensuous avatar. “Wherever this is! #nightskyline,” she captioned her post.

