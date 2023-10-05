Television | Celebrities

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis

Tina Dutta and Nia Sharma are currently enjoying their vacations in beautiful destinations. Today, they pose in sensuous monokinis. Check out the photos below.

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Oct,2023 19:00:55
Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858508
  • Highlights
  • Tina Dutta and Nia Sharma are enjoying the vacation mood in the pool.
  • Tina Dutta is soaring hotness in a multi-color monokini.
  • Nia Sharma flaunts her figure in black monokini.

The hottest girls on Television, Tina Dutta and Nia Sharma, are currently on vacation mode. Both of them rose to fame with their acting stints on screens. However, today, the beauties flaunt their sensuousness in the monokini picture as they enjoy their time in the water.

Sea Baby Tina Dutta In Monokini

Sharing the photos, Tina wrote, “The eternal love story with the sea, the infinite depth of water and all that’s blue.” She is currently vacationing in Maldives and sharing photos with her fans. Enjoying the swing between the beautiful blue sea, Tina shows her sensuousness in a multi-color monokini. Her sultry pose, flaunting her jaw-dropping legs, looks unmissable. She left us flattering over her magical avatar in the series of photos.

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858493

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858494

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858495

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858496

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858497

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858498

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858501

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858502

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858503

Pool Baby Nia Sharma In Monokini

On the other hand, Nia Sharma gives a sneak peek into her chilling pool time under the open skies and on top of the building. The beautiful blue water view is just wow. She wore a black cut-out monokini with backless details. In the first click, she posed on the pool’s sideline; in the other click, she posed standing still outside the water, flaunting her sensuous avatar. “Wherever this is! #nightskyline,” she captioned her post.

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858504

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858505

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858112
Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look
In Photos: Nia Sharma soars temperature high in Miami, looks stunner in hot pink bikini set 857699
In Photos: Nia Sharma soars temperature high in Miami, looks stunner in hot pink bikini set
Hotness Personified! Tina Dutta turns up sass in cutout bohemian monokini in Maldives [Photos] 857696
Hotness Personified! Tina Dutta turns up sass in cutout bohemian monokini in Maldives [Photos]
Elevate your glam at parties in black sarees! Nia Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill & Rubina Dilaik’s tips 857517
Elevate your glam at parties in black sarees! Nia Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill & Rubina Dilaik’s tips
Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856436
Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos]
Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856450
Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos]

Latest Stories

'Sexy, Tall & Strong' Sonam Kapoor Shows Style In Top, Blazer and Skirt 858535
‘Sexy, Tall & Strong’ Sonam Kapoor Shows Style In Top, Blazer and Skirt
Review of Star Bharat's Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu: Dark concept with good performances 858596
Review of Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu: Dark concept with good performances
Double delight: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' teaser to be attached to 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' In theaters! 858593
Double delight: Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ teaser to be attached to ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ In theaters!
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya faces personal painful family history in Basantkhede hospital project 858592
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya faces personal painful family history in Basantkhede hospital project
Emerged as the #1 Indian film in the Middle East, Jawan becomes the first film to cross the $16 Million collection in the UAE 858589
Emerged as the #1 Indian film in the Middle East, Jawan becomes the first film to cross the $16 Million collection in the UAE
Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat 858558
Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat
Read Latest News