Rithvikk Dhanjani Shares Adorable Video With Ravi Dubey, Says ‘Rare Dubey Ji’

The friendship tale of Rithvikk Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey has often been the talk of the town. The duo share a great bond with each other, and their chemistry on screen has treated fans in the past. This best-friend duo has been seen in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye. As Ravi Dubey’s birthday is today, his best friend Rithvikk Dhanjani shares an adorable video wishing him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rithvikk Dhanjani drops a video featuring himself with his best friend Ravi Dubey. In the video, Rithvikk merged all the adorable clips from the time they spent together. They had great days together, from working together to partying and enjoying vacation. Their candid and fun-filled glimpse remind us of the good old days.

Sharing this video, Rithvikk also penned a heartfelt note expressing his bond with Ravi. Also, he mentioned how great it was with him and that he has learned a lot from Ravi. Not only that, he also called him a legend. “The man the myth the legend….aaaj janmadin hai bhai ka…every single day of my life that I’ve spent with you has been only learning and grown into as a human you are rare dubey ji…and I am blessed to have you around happy birthday Haramkhor ❤️❤️😘😘😘.”

Reacting to this sweetest wish Ravi Dubey in the comments wrote, “love you brother ❤️.” While his wife Sargun Mehta wrote, “What cute videos.”

