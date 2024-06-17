Tejasswi Prakash Candidly Slaps Karan Kundrra, Romances In Blissful Green Mountains

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra‘s love saga is evident through their social media handles. The couple, who fell for each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house, never fails to capture attention through their chemistry and off-screen bond. Yet again, the couple treats their fans with new photos from their weekend chill together in the blissful green mountains. Let’s take a look below.

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Romantic Weekend

Treating his fans with the sneak peek into his romantic gateway with his lady love Karan Kundrra shared a series of photos. The opening frame shows Karan and Tejasswi hugging each other in the open nature, while the blissful mountain view and blue skies are a sight to behold. While the next click is a heartfelt moment where the couple smile for the photo while hugging each other.

For her romantic gateway, Tejasswi wore a printed comfy mini dress and left her hair open to add a breezy touch, while Karan looked handsome in a white shirt and blue denim jeans. In one of the videos, Karan takes his fans on a visual ride as he rotates the camera 360 degrees, showcasing the beauty of nature. Tejasswi enjoyed being by his side, and she candidly slapped Karan, which made both of them burst out laughing.

Other videos show breathtaking visuals of nature, and Karan lastly shared a candid photo of his lady love Tejasswi as she burst out smiling against the backdrop of silhouette light.