Thirst Trap: Mouni Roy Sizzles In Black Satin Dress Flaunting Curvy Figure

Mouni Roy is one of the OG fashionistas of the town. There is no doubt that the actress has an exquisite sense of styling, and she has regularly proved that with her style wherever she goes. With bold and fearless choices, she makes one look up to her when fashion is concerned. And her new look is no exception. The actress has left us spellbound with her sizzling style.

On Friday, Mouni took to her social media and dropped some super sensuous photos posing in a black outfit. The actress set the stage on fire with her glam dressed in a black satin dress with slip sleeves accentuating her beautiful shoulders. She ditched accessories to let her outfit grab the spotlight, making us awestruck with her charm.

That’s not all! Mouni left her tresses open in a messy style, creating alluring visuals. With smokey eye makeup, dewy cheeks, and nude pink lips, she adds an extra dose of sophistication that makes her look as gorgeous as ever. In the moody silhouette lights, Mouni unleashed her inner charm with the sensuous poses in black. In one of the photos, the actress effortlessly flaunts her curves with the body-hugging fit of the dress.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s black satin dress look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.