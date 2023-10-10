Tina Dutta, Anita Hassanandani & Adaa Khan Show Sass In Silhouette Shades, Take Cues

Your favorite TV actresses are fashion enthusiasts. The divas have exquisite taste in fashion; they know how to style themselves no matter where they go. In the latest photos, Tina Dutta, Anita Hassanandani, and Adaa Khan show sass in silhouette shades.

Tina Dutta’s Brown Gown

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina looks like a style icon in the brown silhouette shadow. This body hugging gone with a wrap-up pattern exudes style. The turtle neck style and floor-sweeping gown define the class. With the bangs hairstyle and hoop earrings, she complements her appearance.

Anita Hassanandani’s Black Co ord Set

The gorgeous Anita shows her style in the sassy black co ord set. The black see-through bralette paired with a sleeveless blazer and loose trousers completes her style. With the diamond necklace and minimal makeup, she looks stunning. Her sass in the classy ensemble is irresistible.

Adaa Khan’s Mini Dress

On the other hand, Adaa Khan shows her hotness in the sassy strapless bodycon mini dress. The satin-draped cloth around her curves adds an extra dose of sophistication. She looks stunning with the bold red lipstick shade, bold eye makeup, and long earrings. Her sassy black looks made fans’ hearts flutter.

Whose look in the silhouette shade did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.