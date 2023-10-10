Television | Celebrities

Tina Dutta, Anita Hassanandani & Adaa Khan Show Sass In Silhouette Shades, Take Cues

Tina Dutta, Anita Hassanandani, and Adaa Khan are top TV stars who love to embrace fashion. And here, the divas show sass in silhouette shades. Check out the photos below.

Author: IWMBuzz
10 Oct,2023 09:47:54
Tina Dutta, Anita Hassanandani & Adaa Khan Show Sass In Silhouette Shades, Take Cues 859920

Your favorite TV actresses are fashion enthusiasts. The divas have exquisite taste in fashion; they know how to style themselves no matter where they go. In the latest photos, Tina Dutta, Anita Hassanandani, and Adaa Khan show sass in silhouette shades.

Tina Dutta’s Brown Gown

Tina Dutta, Anita Hassanandani & Adaa Khan Show Sass In Silhouette Shades, Take Cues 859919

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina looks like a style icon in the brown silhouette shadow. This body hugging gone with a wrap-up pattern exudes style. The turtle neck style and floor-sweeping gown define the class. With the bangs hairstyle and hoop earrings, she complements her appearance.

Anita Hassanandani’s Black Co ord Set

Tina Dutta, Anita Hassanandani & Adaa Khan Show Sass In Silhouette Shades, Take Cues 859918

The gorgeous Anita shows her style in the sassy black co ord set. The black see-through bralette paired with a sleeveless blazer and loose trousers completes her style. With the diamond necklace and minimal makeup, she looks stunning. Her sass in the classy ensemble is irresistible.

Adaa Khan’s Mini Dress

Tina Dutta, Anita Hassanandani & Adaa Khan Show Sass In Silhouette Shades, Take Cues 859917

On the other hand, Adaa Khan shows her hotness in the sassy strapless bodycon mini dress. The satin-draped cloth around her curves adds an extra dose of sophistication. She looks stunning with the bold red lipstick shade, bold eye makeup, and long earrings. Her sassy black looks made fans’ hearts flutter.

Whose look in the silhouette shade did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis 858508
Pool Babies: Tina Dutta And Nia Sharma Pose In Sensuous Monokinis
Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858112
Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look
Hotness Personified! Tina Dutta turns up sass in cutout bohemian monokini in Maldives [Photos] 857696
Hotness Personified! Tina Dutta turns up sass in cutout bohemian monokini in Maldives [Photos]
Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856436
Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos]
Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856450
Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos]
Kurtis for women- Style to seize from Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta’s closet 854946
Kurtis for women- Style to seize from Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta’s closet

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Rituraj K Singh, Smita Sharan and Mayank Malik in web film Khel 860071
Exclusive: Rituraj K Singh, Smita Sharan and Mayank Malik in web film Khel
My favourite exercise is to dance to Bollywood music: Smriti Kalra 860065
My favourite exercise is to dance to Bollywood music: Smriti Kalra
The Rekha Mystique Continues To Blossom 860056
The Rekha Mystique Continues To Blossom
I have my eyes on Salman Bhai’s Panvel farmhouse: Utsav Sarkar 860062
I have my eyes on Salman Bhai’s Panvel farmhouse: Utsav Sarkar
I hope goodness prevails in Dimple now: Nishi Saxena on the tragic phase in Anupamaa 860059
I hope goodness prevails in Dimple now: Nishi Saxena on the tragic phase in Anupamaa
Playing negative characters can indeed be challenging: Amit Sadh 860049
Playing negative characters can indeed be challenging: Amit Sadh
Read Latest News