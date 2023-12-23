Tina Dutta glams up in abstract Banarasi silk saree [Photos]

Tina Dutta recently shared some cool pictures on her Instagram, and we can’t get enough of her awesome style! She wore this beautiful beige Banarasi silk saree with a funky abstract print. What’s really cool is how she paired it with a brown bralette blouse that had some extra bling – super stylish!

Tina Dutta stuns with her bold glam makeover

Tina kept her look on point with wavy hair, neat eyebrows, and some bold makeup. The blue eyeshadow and winged eyeliner added a touch of glam, making her eyes pop. But what really caught our eye was her choice of accessories.

She went all out with some heavy jewelry, rocking a pair of elegant drop earrings, a statement bangle that added some drama, and a gorgeous ring on her hand. It all came together to give her this royal and trendy vibe.

Tina Dutta’s fashion game is not just about looking good; it’s like a guide for anyone wanting to spice up their traditional outfits. Her mix of modern and traditional styles is something we can all take notes from.

In a world where how you dress is like telling your own story, Tina Dutta’s Instagram pictures show us she’s not just a great actress but also a style icon. Her fashion choices are making waves, and it’s clear she knows how to rock any outfit!