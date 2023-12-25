Tina Dutta is the goofy Santa we all need this Christmas [Photos]

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and Tina Dutta is certainly taking the Christmas spirit to a whole new level of goofiness! The actress recently graced her Instagram followers with a delightful series of photos, unveiling her transformation into a quirky Santa. Ditching the traditional red suit, Tina opted for a stylish twist with a white oversized t-shirt that exuded both comfort and Christmas chic.

But that’s not all – Tina elevated her festive fashion game by pairing the oversized tee with maroon stockings, adding a dash of playfulness to her ensemble. It’s not every day you see Santa rocking such a trendy combination! The diva didn’t forget the quintessential Santa Claus hat, completing her look with a touch of holiday charm.

It’s as if she’s on a mission to spread laughter and joy this Christmas, and we are here for it! Tina Dutta has ecome the goofy Santa we all didn’t know we needed – a refreshing and light-hearted twist to the traditional holiday festivities.

As we gear up for the most wonderful time of the year, Tina’s goofy Santa persona is a reminder to embrace the whimsy and fun that the holiday season brings. So, who says Santa has to be all serious and formal? Thanks to Tina Dutta, our Christmas just got a whole lot goofier, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

Tina Dutta’s work front

Tina Dutta is an accomplished Indian actress best known for her role as Ichha in the popular television show “Uttaran.” With a career spanning over a decade, Tina has showcased her versatility by participating in various reality shows like “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.” Apart from her television ventures, she has also made notable appearances in regional films. Tina Dutta continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charm, and her work in the entertainment industry reflects her dedication to her craft