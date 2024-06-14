Vacay Goals: Mouni Roy Sizzles In Swimsuit, Enjoys Mushy Date With Husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy is an avid traveler. The diva loves to explore the beauty of the world, from small, blissful natural places to iconic statutes of the town. Her social media feed is an escapade of her travel journey, showcasing insights into her thrilling experiences and fun time. Currently, the actress is on her vacation in Spain, and the photos from her getaway are going viral. Let’s take a look at what’s new the diva is doing today.

Inside Mouni Roy’s Spain Getaway

Brahmastra actress Mouni is enjoying her vacation near the ocean today. The series of captivating photos shows insights into fun-filled activities that the actress did today. In the first click, Mouni shows her vacation-ready look in a black swimsuit paired with a white tie-knot skirt. Chilling under the sunny sky and surrounded by the blue ocean, the diva enjoys the beauty of nature. A good moment amidst the blue sea is incomplete without a glass of refreshing drink.

After a refreshing ride on the yacht, Mouni enjoyed some moments on a cozy date with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. The cheerful, wide smiles and their comfy vacation look make up for the mood. Sharing these photos and videos, the actress in the caption wrote, “And hurry as fast as you can along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust.…”