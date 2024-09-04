Television |

Jhanak actor Rishi Kaushik will join hands with the production house Magic Moments Motion Pictures for his next engaging role in Colors' upcoming show Durga. Read this newsbreak here.

Actor Rishi Kaushik is a popular actor in the Bengal circuit, with his projects Ishti Kutum, Ekhane Aakash Neel etc. Rishi got into the limelight in the Hindi belt with his antagonistic performance in Leena Gangopadhyay’s show on Star Plus, Jhanak. Known for his tyranny in the role of Tejas Kumar in the show, Rishi has become a household name today in the Hindi belt too. Rishi will now carry forward his engaging presence as a noteworthy performer with Producer and Writer Leena Gangopadhyay’s next project for Colors titled Durga.

Yes, Rishi will play an out-and-out negative role in the new show, is what we hear. The show will have Pranali Rathod playing the titular role of Durga. Aashay Mishra will be the male lead. Indira Krishnan, Parineeta Borthakur, Jaya Binju Tyagi, Digvijay Purohit, Krrishna Soni, Aditi Asija, Jasjeet Babbar, Sachin Verma, Akanksha Gilani will also be a part of the stellar cast.

As per a reliable source, “Rishi’s character will be the right hand to Panna Bai, the matriarch of the royal family of the male lead. Indira Krishnan will play the mighty role of Panna Bai. He will have a powerful negative role to play.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through for a comment.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

