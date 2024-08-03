Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi sprains her back; Kartik takes care of her

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) having to put up with Gayatri’s order that she will not attend any of the functions happening at Adit and Mangal’s house. As we know, Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) selected a lehenga for Lakshmi, which was to be worn for one of the functions. Gayatri got angry that Kartik chose the attire for Lakshmi.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi getting ready in the beautiful attire standing in front of the mirror. She will experience sudden pain in her back and will twist a muscle. Kartik will take care of Lakshmi and even help her get dressed. However, there will again be a big question mark on Lakshmi attending the function. Gayatri will again point out that Lakshmi cannot attend the function. Kartik will again protest without knowing what his mother wants. Lakshmi will persuade him to go and attend the function so that Mangal feels happy.

What will happen next?

