2nd Edition of e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50: Top Political Voices Unveiled – BJP Dominates the Rankings

BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia & Dr. Sambit Patra, Congress spokespersons

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate and AAP’s

Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh featured among the top 10

1st Oct 2023, New Delhi: The second edition of e4m Party

Spokesperson’s 50, which ranks the top political party spokepersons

in the country, was held at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on

Sunday 1st Oct 2023.

In a vibrant democracy like India, political spokespersons play a

pivotal role in shaping public perception, influencing policy debates,

and driving the narrative for their respective parties.

In the second edition of this prestigious list five spokespersons of the

Bharatiya Janata Party, three from the Congress and two from AAP

featured among the top ten.

e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50 initiative aims to recognize and honor

the individuals who stand at the forefront of political communication,

evaluate their effectiveness, and acknowledge their impact on the

national discourse. By systematically assessing their articulation

skills, credibility, and ability to engage with diverse audiences, we

aim to shed light on the leaders who master the art of political

representation.

The ranking process employs a comprehensive and unbiased

approach. It considers various parameters such as communication

style, media presence, knowledge of issues, and public influence. The

assessment involves a thorough evaluation of their public statements,

media interactions, and overall impact on shaping political narratives

“Today we celebrate the power of eloquence and the art of political

representation. These spokespersons are not just voices; they are

architects of national narratives, shaping our understanding of

democracy. Their words echo in the corridors of power, influencing

policies and public opinions. The e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50 is not

just a list; it’s a tribute to those who wield words with impact, and

tonight, we honor their exceptional contribution to our vibrant

democracy.” – Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW

Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media Group

