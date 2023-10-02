2nd Edition of e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50: Top Political Voices Unveiled – BJP Dominates the Rankings

BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia & Dr. Sambit Patra, Congress spokespersons
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate and AAP’s
Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh featured among the top 10
1st Oct 2023, New Delhi: The second edition of e4m Party
Spokesperson’s 50, which ranks the top political party spokepersons
in the country, was held at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on
Sunday 1st Oct 2023.
In a vibrant democracy like India, political spokespersons play a
pivotal role in shaping public perception, influencing policy debates,
and driving the narrative for their respective parties.
In the second edition of this prestigious list five spokespersons of the
Bharatiya Janata Party, three from the Congress and two from AAP
featured among the top ten.
e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50 initiative aims to recognize and honor
the individuals who stand at the forefront of political communication,
evaluate their effectiveness, and acknowledge their impact on the
national discourse. By systematically assessing their articulation
skills, credibility, and ability to engage with diverse audiences, we
aim to shed light on the leaders who master the art of political
representation.
The ranking process employs a comprehensive and unbiased
approach. It considers various parameters such as communication
style, media presence, knowledge of issues, and public influence. The
assessment involves a thorough evaluation of their public statements,
media interactions, and overall impact on shaping political narratives
“Today we celebrate the power of eloquence and the art of political
representation. These spokespersons are not just voices; they are
architects of national narratives, shaping our understanding of
democracy. Their words echo in the corridors of power, influencing
policies and public opinions. The e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50 is not
just a list; it’s a tribute to those who wield words with impact, and
tonight, we honor their exceptional contribution to our vibrant
democracy.” – Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW
Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media Group
You can see the complete list of winners here-