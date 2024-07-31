4 Lions Films and Katha Cottage’s show for Colors is yet to get its leads; read details here

Colors has a few upcoming fiction launches that have been the talk of the town!! While there are shows of Producer and Writer Leena Gangopadhyay and LSD Films in the anvil, there is also a show coming from 4 Lions Films. The show which has been talked about a lot will be a family drama, which is produced in collaboration with 4 Lions Films and Rajita Sharma’s Katha Cottage Production. Earlier, there was news of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Randeep Rai and Rabb Se Hai Dua fame Aditi Sharma bagging the lead roles. However, there was a changed scenario with respect to the show.

As per a reliable source, IWMBuzz.com learnt that the lead pair in the script has apparently been made younger. This change in the broad story meant that Randeep Rai and Aditi Sharma had to move out.

Presently, the search for the leads is on. However, there have been constant media reports of a few actors being locked in the show.

Names of Neeharika Chouksey of Faltu fame and Adhik Mehta of Anupamaa fame have made rounds as the new leads of the show.

However, we at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that the leads in this show have not been locked yet. The constant rumours regarding the show have already got the viewers interested in the show. But the makers are still looking for the leads, which is the present scenario.

We tried to connect with Producer but did not get through to her.

