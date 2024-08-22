Bigg Boss Ott 3 Winner Sana Makbul & Vishal Pandey spotted; set to collaborate for new song?

It is no secret that the contestants who manage to make a mark with their innings in the Bigg Boss house, more often than not, have a music video awaiting to happen to them.

We have seen it happen almost everytime and it usually is only about how will be seen in a new music video and when.

And it is no secret as well how Vishal Pandey and Sana Makbul were amongst the noise makers in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, where Makbul went on to win the trophy, while Pandey was at the receiving end of extreme positive publicity owing to the slap saga with Armaan Malik.

For a while, there has been speculation that the duo will be collaborating on a project soon.

It seems ideal that a while ago, Makbul and Pandey were spotted at the T-Series office-

The T-Series office is the place where all music videos are planned and given how they are at the office today, if the discussions have turned out to be positive, we might soon see Pandey and Makbul in a music video together under the T-Series banner.

We are sure the fans of Makbul and Pandey cannot wait for them to appear in a song together. This will be each of their first projects post Bigg Boss OTT 3.