Did You Know Taarak Mehta’s Tapu Aka Raj Anadkat Made A Special Appearance In Mahabharat?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a highly adored television program, with every character being a fan favorite. Every character from the show has merged into our family. Among the show’s most significant and adored characters is Tapu. Everyone adored Bhavya Gandhi when he portrayed the part of Tapu in the past. Nevertheless, he departed the program a few years ago, and Raj Anadkat took his place, and his performance impressed us. Raj Anadkat has already appeared in several shows. Most of us are unaware that he appeared in Shaheer Sheikh’s Mahabharat. Take a look below to learn more about his appearance.

Raj Anadkat’s Mahabharat Appearance-

In the interview with Spotboye, The actor revealed that he had worked in many shows before doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said about the Mahabharat show appearance, The part wasn’t important, but he played the third role of Kauravas among 100. In the repeat telecast, his fans recognized him, sent him screenshots, and asked whether it was him. He felt great because he was recognized at that time. And he also added that he was just 15 when he shot for it.

