Did You Know? TMKOC’S Munmun Dutta Has Worked With Big Stars In Films

Munmun Dutta is a well-known television actress and celebrity in the entertainment industry. Her popularity has grown due to her role as Babita Ji in the hit comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Munmun has risen to prominence in the television industry thanks to her talent and hard work. She has been active in the television world for a long time.

The television diva who always inspired us with her acting and fashion appearances. The actress is highly active on social media platforms, such as Instagram. 8.1 million people follow her on Instagram. She never fails to share with her a peek into her daily routine. The actress has worked in many films. See the information below to learn more about the film she worked in.

Munmun Dutta’s Film Appearance-

The TMKOC actress made her film debut in Mumbai Xpress in 2005 in the black comedy film The Black Comedy, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. She additionally acted as Shuli in the 2006 movie Holiday, directed by Pooja Bhatt. In 2018, she also starred in a short film called The Little Goddess.

