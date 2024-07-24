Exclusive: Nausheen Ali Sardar to play a pivotal role in Producer Arvind Babbal’s next for Zee TV

Renowned Director and Producer Arvind Babbal will soon launch a fiction show for Zee TV. Babbal has been the Captain of the Ship, having helmed many successful TV shows as Director. As Producer, Arvind Babbal has given TV audiences shows like Kyun Rishton Mein Khatti Batti, Yeshu, Mithaai, Mahakumbh Ek Rahasya and more. Now, work is in full swing for his upcoming Zee TV show, is what we hear. IWMBuzz.com has learned that seasoned actress Nausheen Ali Sardar who was last seen in Sony TV’s Barsatein – Mausam Pyar Ka, has been roped in for the show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.

Yes, Nausheen comes with oodles of experience as a prolific actor. Nausheen who got into the limelight years back in the titular role of Kkusum, has been part of the cast of Gangaa, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka in the recent few years.

We at IWMBuzz.com have gotten the exclusive news that Nausheen Ali Sardar will be seen in a pivotal role in the upcoming Zee TV show, produced by Arvind Babbal.

As we know, Producer Arvind Babbal is known for his realistic content, and the buzz is that the upcoming show will be a poignant drama concept.

We buzzed Nausheen but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Arvind Babbal and channel spokesperson but did not get any revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.