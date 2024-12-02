Exclusive: Revathy Iyer to enter Zee TV’s Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah

Actress Revathy Iyer who has been featured in many commercial ads will mark her entry in Zee TV’s Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah. The show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Production has seen huge high points in Jagriti (Asmi Deo) getting to know about Geeta (Titiksha Srivastava) being her mother. However, she cannot reveal this fact to Geeta and make her aware of the same. However, Jagriti who knows her limitations, wishes to keep meeting Geeta. We saw Jagriti having a showdown with Sapna, who is Geeta’s daughter.

Amidst all this, we have seen Amol (Vijhay Badlani) planning and plotting to bring Geeta’s past out so that she does not have a way of escape.

The story plot will see the entry of Revathy Iyer a rookie actress, who will make her television debut with this show.

As per a reliable source, “She will add a new flavour to this rural setting plot. She will be a city-bred, glamorous girl who will enter the life of Kalikant Thakur (Aarya Babbar). Kalindi, the new character will be infatuated with Kalikant, and will be bowled over his manly aggressiveness and valour. She will start living in Kalikant’s house, and this will give way for a new track in the show.”

As we know, Kalikant Thakur dictates with his tyranny and has a strong hold on the lives of the Chittas.

We buzzed Revathy but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.