Actor Shaji Choudhary who was recently seen in the grand successful Shahrukh Khan starrer film Pathaan, will soon join the cast of the new Atrangi series. Tentatively titled as Shabana, the series is produced by Seventh Sense Production. Nitin Dhall helms the series in the role of the Creative Producer.

Reports suggest that Manish Raisinghan, and Sharad Malhotra play the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com, recently reported about Monika Khanna playing the female lead in the series.

We now hear of Shaji Choudhary donning an exciting role. Shaji is known for films Main Hoon Na, Shudra: The Rising, Kaabil, Pranaam etc. He was also seen in the successful web series Mirzapur.

