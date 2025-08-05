Exclusive: Zee TV’s long-running show Kumkum Bhaya to end

Kumkum Bhagya, the long-running and successful show on Zee TV, which has been running since 2014, is now in its final stretch. Yes, the show will soon come to an end amid a new programming strategy, which plans to introduce new shows with varied concepts.

Zee TV has recently brought programming changes, shuffling its well-rated shows for better sustenance. Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Vasudha and Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah have had time shifts, which have paved a new path for the future. Also, the newly launched reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has started with a positive buzz.

Zee TV has its upcoming show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan for launch, waiting for a time slot and launch. We at IWMBuzz.com hear that the new show might likely take the slot of Kumkum Bhagya. Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s banner, Dreamiyata Entertainment. It has Amandeep Sidhu. Sheezan Khan, Shubhangi Latkar and others in the main roles. The fiction show Tumm Se Tumm Tak has garnered a big opening and sustenance with respect to its ratings.

As per a reliable source, “Kumkum Bhagya, which presently has Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul and Akshay Bindra as the fourth-generation leads in the show, will soon go off air. The decision, apparently, has been made to end the long-running show.”

As we know, the long-running Balaji Telefilms show had Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha as its first leads. Later, it was Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar playing the leads, after which Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma played the leads. Balaji Telefilms’ other long-running show, Kundali Bhagya, which was a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya, also saw its closure in the last few months.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

