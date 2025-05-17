KBC Auditions Cancelled In Kandivali, Angry People Protested, Accused Makers Of Negligence

Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) auditions scheduled to be held today in Kandivali were suddenly cancelled, which angered hundreds of people who had come from far and wide. Due to the cancellation of auditions without any prior information, people expressed their anger against KBC makers and started protesting on the spot.

It is being said that many people had reached Mumbai from different states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi and Jharkhand. Some travelled by train, some by flight and many people had also booked hotel accommodation in advance. Due to not getting information about the cancellation of auditions, their expenses went to waste.

A person protesting said, ‘We had entered on time, got a call that you have been selected for the audition. Then we all booked tickets, booked a hotel and reached Mumbai. After coming here, we came to know that the audition is cancelled. This is very irresponsible behaviour.’

Some people also said that neither any mail nor any message came from the KBC team. And neither was it told what would be the next date. The silence of the KBC team on this has increased the trouble of the people.

This season of Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025 will also be aired on Sony TV like every year. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen hosting the show once again. The audition process is done every year through online registration and then selection calls. After this, offline auditions are held in different cities of the country.

This year also thousands of people had made online entries for KBC. Those who were selected were called for offline auditions. This audition to be held in Kandivali was also a part of the same series.

No official information has been given by the KBC production team so far as to why the audition was cancelled or when the next date will be. People are demanding that they get answers for the expenses incurred and the waste of time.

People are unable to digest such negligence for a big and prestigious show like KBC. Now it remains to be seen when the makers issue a statement on this issue and what is the future plan.

India’s popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) is produced by a company named Big Synergy, which belongs to Siddharth Basu. Siddharth Basu is also called the brain of KBC because he started this show.

According to the information given on IMDb, the producer of KBC is Siddharth Basu himself and many people work with him on important positions like creative director, senior reality producer and assistant producer.

According to the Economic Times, Big Synergy Company has been making the KBC show for more than 10 years. This is the reason why this show remains a favorite of the people even today.