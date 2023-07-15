Lapataganj fame actor Arvid Kumar dies after suffering heart attack, Rohitashv Gour cites ‘financial stress’

Actor Arvind Kumar, best known for his role as Chaurasia in the comedy show Lapataganj, passed away on Tuesday, July 11. His co-star Rohitashv Gour confirmed the news of his death, stating that Arvind suffered a heart attack while on his way to a shoot.

The information regarding Arvind Kumar’s demise was shared by his wife on his Facebook page. Rohitashv revealed that the late actor was under a lot of stress due to financial difficulties. Rohitashv and Arvind Kumar had worked together on Lapataganj.

Rohitashv, talking about Arvid Kumar, revealed that he was stressed. He said, “Yes, he passed away two days back and it’s unfortunate news. After Lapataganj ended, we used to talk on the phone. He died of a heart attack and he was very stressed because of finances. He used to talk to me about it because after the pandemic, things became very difficult for actors and he was also struggling. No one comes forth to help actors in such tough times. I am lucky that I got work. Stress is what causes heart attacks. His family was in the village so I never spoke to them or met them.”

He added, “I have now got a phone number of his wife. All of us friends are now planning to somehow help his wife and children financially in whichever way we can. That planning is underway. Similar thing had happened when Deepesh Bhan ji passed away and all of us came together, especially Soumya Tandon ji, to raise funds and repay his loan. This is the best part about our TV industry that we help each other, ” as quoted by HT.