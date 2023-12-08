Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Trisha appreciates Abeer’s love for Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja (Aastha Sharma) starting to live in the Bagchi house after their marriage. We wrote about how Maushumi put down a condition that Abeer and Neerja will stay in separate rooms in the house, and also not pose as husband and wife before others.

We also saw Neerja getting hurt on her leg during the Gruhapravesh, where she placed her leg into the Sindoor taal which had broken bangle pieces that injured her. Abeer had sided with Neerja and had questioned his family on who did this to Neerja.

The coming episode will see Abeer carrying out the next ritual post-marriage, that of feeding sweet to the new bahu. As per a ritual, all in the house had to feed the bride sweet, as a token of welcoming her into the house.

Abeer will feed Neerja with bites of sweets calling out the name of every member of his family. This will be when Trisha (Alma Hussein) will feed Neerja with sweet and will welcome her. She will tell Abeer and Neerja that she is their friend and appreciates the way in which true love won in their case. However, this will only be a fake face of Trisha, as she will want to ruin Neerja’s life by ruining her marital life.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 150 7th December Written Episode Update

Maushumi ordered Abeer and Neerja to stay in the house, but in separate rooms. Neerja agreed to this condition and expressed that she will one day, win the love of her family.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.