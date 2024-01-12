Popular child actor Aan Tiwari roped in for Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, which explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic, has been the talk of the telly-town since its first episode. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the drama in Arjun Bijlani (Shiv) and Nikki Sharma (Shakti) has kept the audiences glued to their screens. In fact, in recent episodes, viewers witnessed how the extravagant preparations for Shiv and Shakti’s marriage have begun. Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa), on the other hand, is hell bent on breaking this union and he finally gets his hands on a secret that Shiv has been hiding for so long! To expose his secret, during the mehendi ceremony, Keertan leaves the venue, making Shakti suspicious of his intentions. However, little did she know what would follow as she will be seen meeting Kartik (Aan Tiwari), Shiv’s son, at the school in the upcoming episodes.

What’s even more interesting is that popular child actor Aan Tiwari has been roped in to play the pivotal role of Shiv’s son. Since Kartik is his son from his first marriage, about which Shakti is totally unaware of, a roller coaster of emotions is all set to follow with several twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Kartik’s (Aan Tiwari) entry in the show will definitely create a rift between Shiv and Shakti.

Aan Tiwari said, “I am grateful for getting such an amazing opportunity to be a part of such a much-loved show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti. My role is really significant, and my entry will lead to Shiv and Shakti drifting apart, creating a lot of drama. I am really having a great time working with actors like Arjun sir and Nikki ma’am. I am learning something new everyday on the sets and I hope the audience will love my character as much as they love the show.”

While Aan Tiwari’s entry in the show will surely turn the tale on its head, it will be intriguing to what will happen next.

To know more, keep watching Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, every day at 7.30 pm, only on Zee TV!