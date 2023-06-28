Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Returns To Doordarshan, Moti Sagar Reacts

We can call it a collateral gain. But Ramanand Sagar’s series Ramayan telecast on national television thirtyfive years ago, has benefited the most from the demoniacal debacle of Om Raut’s Adipurush, now counted among the biggest boxoffice disasters of all times and incontrovertibly the worst screen adaptation of the Ramayan ever.

Every since Adipurush hit theatres audiences have been comparing it unfavourably to Sagar’s Ramayan.Not surprisingly Sagar’s Ramayan is all set for a telecast from July 3 every evening at 7.30 pm.

Reacting to this development, Moti Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar says, “We have been hearing the love and affection of the public for Papaji’s serial. I could sense there was a growing need to bring it back. Ramayan had been telecast during the pandemic, and the joy and reverence with which it was received by the public was the same as when it was first telecast thirty six years ago.The Ramayan is timeless. And I am so glad that our series has withstood the test of time.”