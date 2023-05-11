ADVERTISEMENT
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quits the show; accuses Producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the popular show again makes headlines, this time with Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quitting the show after allegedly being sexually harassed by Producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others on the set.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 May,2023 14:32:11
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who is popularly known as Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in the long-running Sony SAB show has quit the show. A report in timesofindia.com states that Jennifer has filed a complaint against Producer Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace.

As per the report, Jennifer stopped shooting for the show two months ago. She had last shot for the show on 7 March and claims that she had to leave the set after being ‘insulted’ by Sohail and the Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj.

In the same interview to ETimes TV, Jennifer talked about the sexual harassment meted on her at the sets. She talks about filing a case of sexual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani, Jatin Bajaj. She also talks about her having quit the show and March 6th being her last day of shoot. As per her in the report, she was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohail Ramani, and the executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

For the uninitiated, this comes after Shailesh Lodha the original Taarak Mehta of the show, filed a case against Asit Kumarr Modi for mom-payment of dues. Shailesh is not part of the show anymore, as we know.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

