Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Monika Bhadoriya accuses Producer Asit Kumarr Modi of not clearing dues; details inside

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal made some serious allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace against producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj. Now, Monika Bhadoriya, who played Bawari from 2013-2019 in the popular show, called out Asit for his misbehaviour.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 May,2023 16:19:14
The popular personality on TV, Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been facing a lot of allegations in recent times. Recently, as per reports in the media, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal made some serious allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace against producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj.

Monika Bhadoriya, who played Bawari from 2013-2019 in the popular show, called out Asit for his misbehaviour. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “I have fought for my money for over a year. Unhone har artist ka paisa rok rakha hai – whether it was Raj (Anadkat), Gurucharan (Singh) Bhai – sirf torture karne ke liye. Unke paas paise ki kami nahi hai.”

She revealed that her late mother was undergoing cancer treatment, while the show’s makers remained unsupportive towards her. She was quoted saying, “I would spend the night at the hospital and they would call me early in the morning for a shoot. Even if I would say I am not in the right state of mind, they would force me to come. The worst part was that even after coming on shoot, I would wait, mera kuch kaam hi nahi hota tha,” she shares.

She further continued, “I was in a trauma but he only called me seven days after my mother’s death, asking me to report on the set. When I said I wasn’t in condition, his team said, ‘Hum aapko paisa de rahe hai, hum jab chahe aap ko khada hona padega chahe aap ki Mummy admit ho ya koi.’ I went to the set because I had no option and I would just cry everyday. Upar se unka torture and misbehave bhi karte the. They would call me on the set an hour before the call time. Itni gundagardi hai unke set pe. He (Asit) says ‘I’m a God’.”

