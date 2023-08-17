Pandya Store Update: Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup to make a nostalgic return to the show

Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store has been missing its dear cast of Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Parmar and Maira Dharti Sharma. The generation leap in the show has taken the plot ahead and now it is Natasha Pandya (Priyanshi Yadav) handling the centre stage. The show produced by Sphere Origin, has Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel playing the leads.

However, the loyal fans of Pandya Store will have a surprise in store. Yes, that is the return of Shiny and Simran in the show. A report on E Times talked about it, and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

As we know, Amresh has been hellbent on buying Pandya Store from Natasha so that he can make a mall in the entire vicinity. However, it is only Natasha who has stayed adamant about not selling off her shop.

Natasha loves the shop from within but also feels that the shop gives her sad memories of losing her entire family in one sad incident.

The coming episode will see Natasha seeing her mother (Rishita, played by Simran Budharup) and Badi Maa (Dhara, Shiny Doshi) coming in her dream to tell her about the importance they had of the Pandya Store as a family.

Are you all ready for this nostalgic return of Shiny and Simran in Pandya Store?