ADVERTISEMENT
Television |

Pandya Store Update: Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup to make a nostalgic return to the show

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has been missing its original cast. And now, a track will see the return of Dhara and Rishita, aka Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup in the show. Read on.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Aug,2023 15:06:30
Pandya Store Update: Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup to make a nostalgic return to the show 843519

Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store has been missing its dear cast of Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Parmar and Maira Dharti Sharma. The generation leap in the show has taken the plot ahead and now it is Natasha Pandya (Priyanshi Yadav) handling the centre stage. The show produced by Sphere Origin, has Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel playing the leads.

However, the loyal fans of Pandya Store will have a surprise in store. Yes, that is the return of Shiny and Simran in the show. A report on E Times talked about it, and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

As we know, Amresh has been hellbent on buying Pandya Store from Natasha so that he can make a mall in the entire vicinity. However, it is only Natasha who has stayed adamant about not selling off her shop.

Natasha loves the shop from within but also feels that the shop gives her sad memories of losing her entire family in one sad incident.

The coming episode will see Natasha seeing her mother (Rishita, played by Simran Budharup) and Badi Maa (Dhara, Shiny Doshi) coming in her dream to tell her about the importance they had of the Pandya Store as a family.

Are you all ready for this nostalgic return of Shiny and Simran in Pandya Store?

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pranali Rathod, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sachin Tyagi set the stage on fire at Baatein Kuch Ankahee launch 843487
Pranali Rathod, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sachin Tyagi set the stage on fire at Baatein Kuch Ankahee launch
Titlie Spoiler: Garv gets offended; removes Titlie's sindoor 843476
Titlie Spoiler: Garv gets offended; removes Titlie’s sindoor
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets to know the truth 843443
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets to know the truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai Spoiler: Abhir refuses to believe the truth of Abhinav's death 843433
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai Spoiler: Abhir refuses to believe the truth of Abhinav’s death
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets to know about Pakhi's abusive marriage 843423
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets to know about Pakhi’s abusive marriage
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva gets thrown out of Rana Villa 843123
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva gets thrown out of Rana Villa
Latest Stories
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 marks over 250 crores, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 inches close to 100 crore mark 843517
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 marks over 250 crores, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 inches close to 100 crore mark
Shine On You Crazy Diamond is my favourite song: Pranaay, Music Composer 843513
Shine On You Crazy Diamond is my favourite song: Pranaay, Music Composer
Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases 843511
Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kailash requests Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship 843499
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kailash requests Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship
When you undergo a physical transformation, the chest is the crown of the body: Sahil Khattar 843498
When you undergo a physical transformation, the chest is the crown of the body: Sahil Khattar
Meet spoiler: Shlok to have an emotional breakdown 843494
Meet spoiler: Shlok to have an emotional breakdown
Read Latest News