Shweta Tiwari, the talented actress, who entertained and surprised audiences in the Colors show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is currently seen in Main Hoon Aprajita, has a beautiful smile and confidence on her face, which makes her even prettier and more attractive. She never let her beautiful charming smile go off her face.

Shweta has worked super hard to make a name for herself in the industry and she lives a luxurious life. The beauty stays in Kandivali, Mumbai, with her parents, and kids, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. She often gives us glimpses of her comfortable abode.

Shweta’s living room is made with neutral tones that can leave a sense of relaxation. Her home has wooden-rustic furniture, and her living room is a well-lit area with classy lamps and indoor plants. The highlights of her living room are the large windows, an attached balcony, designer wallpapers, sheer curtains and colourful cushions.

In the living room, Shweta has dedicated an entire cabinet that houses all the awards that she has received over the years. Shweta’s dining area is attached to the living room. It features a six-seater dining table with a marble top. The wall is decorated with designer pieces. Shweta has kept the bedroom setting minimal with white bedsheets and cushions. Check the photos of her house below!