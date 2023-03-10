Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is one diva and she has proved it time and again. She has been ruining the internet with her fashion style. She is seen wearing more western clothing off-screen and knows just how to accessorize it.

Monalisa is a commendable actress who creates ripples with her amazing screen presence. But what inspires us is that even off-screen, she puts together really cool outfits. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well and her smile is the ultimate add-on that just lights everything up.

Monalisa stays in a luxurious house along with her husband. In her living room, the actress has placed a pink colored couch along with the sofa. She decorated her balcony with different lights and decorative materials. The diva has a king-size bed in her bedroom. Along with modern furniture in the house, she has also used stylish wallpapers on the walls of the house to make the house look classy. Check photos below!