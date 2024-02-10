Exclusive: Sehrish Ali to play the female lead in Dangal’s next Deewani

Sehrish Ali, the popular actress, who is known for her work in shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in Dangal’s next show Deewani produced by Shakuntalam Productions.

As per a credible source, “The actress will be seen playing the female lead for the first time. The story is said to be a love triangle between two girls and a boy.”

Dangal, is adding to its programming lineup presently, bringing in many new shows. We at IWMBuzz.com recently wrote exclusively about writer Mrinal Jha and her husband Abhigyan Jha joining hands for a new show tentatively titled Janani for Dangal. On the other hand, we also wrote about Tony Singh and Sohan Master are producing a show for their new banner which will have Zohaib Siddiqui and Diksha Dhami playing leads.

We buzzed Sehrish but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

